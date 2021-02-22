Anzeige
Halo Collective: Wird eine Wertsteigerung von 5.000% jetzt Realität?
WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN annual report: The Netherlands in digital acceleration due to COVID-19

DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN annual report: The Netherlands in digital acceleration due to COVID-19 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN annual report: The Netherlands in digital acceleration due to COVID-19 
22-Feb-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KPN annual report: The Netherlands in digital acceleration due to COVID-19 
Today KPN publishes the integrated annual report 2020: "Accelerating digitalization of the Netherlands". In his 
introduction, CEO Joost Farwerck looks back on a special year in which KPN did everything it could to keep the 
Netherlands connected while digitalization in society accelerated. Interestingly, compared to the energy needed to keep 
the network of the Netherlands running, KPN customers jointly saved three times as much energy by collaborating 
digitally than was needed for the network of the Netherlands, according to the annual report. 
Accelerating digitalization 
The influence of COVID-19 is visible in many areas and impacted our way of working and living. The usage of the KPN 
network showed large peaks as people worked from home and schools closed, resulting in online education. The network of 
the Netherlands was well able to cope with the increased traffic flows. 
"The new reality underscores the vital importance of connectivity and a resilient digital infrastructure. The digital 
transformation of the Netherlands has accelerated, with lasting impact for many industries", CEO Joost Farwerck says in 
the introduction to the annual report. 
In a number of case studies, KPN shows how customers, such as the Dutch Railways, the OLVG hospital, the Safety Regions 
and the Rijksmuseum, have dealt with the changes in their industry and how they view the role of digitalization in the 
future. 
3.7 billion avoided kilometers 
In the past year, KPN customers jointly saved more than three times the amount of energy needed to keep KPN's network 
running, just by using the digital services over the network of the Netherlands. It shows that digitalization is an 
important accelerator for sustainability. 
In 2020 and due to COVID-19, the Netherlands started to massively work from home and children partly attended online 
school lessons. We traveled a lot less and in doing so avoided emissions in traffic. Working digitally via telephone 
and Internet saved 7.5 Petajoules, that's more than three times as much energy as needed to run the network. Customers 
saved 277 million liters of fuel and avoided 3.7 billion kilometers in travel. The higher energy consumption at home 
has been taken into account. 
Traditionally, the telecom sector is one of the largest energy consumers in the Netherlands. During 2020, KPN again 
succeeded in further reducing its energy consumption leading to a total decrease of 37% in ten years. During the same 
period, data traffic showed an exponential, 21-fold increase. 
Connected society 
In addition to its commitment to providing customers with good service, KPN last year helped hospitals with additional 
call centers and digital workplace capacity and businesses were able to upgrade their security protocols. School-aged 
children who do not have the option of taking online lessons from home were also facilitated by the provision of 
equipment and connections. In addition, KPN developed an IoT solution with partners to monitor ventilation in schools, 
so that windows did not have to be opened unnecessarily. 
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 
On 14 April 2021, KPN will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, where the Integrated Annual Report 2020 
will be presented. In addition to the announced appointment of Mr. Gerard van de Aast as member of the Supervisory 
Board, the agenda, which will be published shortly, also includes the reappointment of Mr. Edzard Overbeek as a member 
of the Supervisory Board. 
The Integrated Annual Report 2020 is available online on www.kpn.com/annualreport. 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169885 22-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

