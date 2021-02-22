Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight Loans Metamaterial US$10,000,000, Allowing Metamaterial to Execute on Business Plan in Advance of Shareholder Votes

PLANO, TX and HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ("Torchlight") and Metamaterial Inc. ("META") (CSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced today that, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced Arrangement Agreement (the "Arrangement Arrangement") between Torchlight and META, pursuant to which Torchlight and META will complete a business combination (the "Arrangement"), Torchlight has loaned US$10,000,000 to META evidenced by an unsecured convertible promissory note (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note bears interest at 8% per annum, with all unpaid principal and interest due in one lump sum payment on February 18, 2022 (the "Maturity Date"). If the Arrangement Agreement is terminated or expires without the completion of the Arrangement, Torchlight will have the right to convert all or any portion of the principal amount and any accrued but unpaid interest under the Promissory Note into the common shares of META (the "Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$2.80 per Common Share (subject to adjustment as described in the Promissory Note). Further, if the Arrangement is not completed, META will be obligated to repay to Torchlight the total unpaid balance of the principal and interest under the Promissory Note, to the extent not converted into Common Shares, on the Maturity Date.

META intends to use approximately US$5,000,000 of the proceeds from the loan made pursuant to the Promissory Note to accelerate its acquisition of certain pilot scale production equipment to expand its roll-to-roll product family production capabilities, support META's on-going development of optical products for targeted use in life sciences applications, and expand its metaOptix product line for its e-commerce business. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes including working capital and merger related costs.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and other forms of energy. META is an award winning Global Cleantech 100 company with products that support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy and offer more performance. META has a growing patent portfolio and is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in concert with companies in the automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics and medical industries. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has R&D and Sales offices in London, UK and Silicon Valley. For additional information on META, please visit www.metamaterial.com

META Meeting and Meeting Materials

META will be holding an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders and holders of options, warrants and deferred share units (collectively, the "META Securityholders") which will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/191086970 on March 12, 2021 commencing at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). At the Meeting, the META Securityholders will be asked to, among other things, pass a special resolution relating to the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving META and Torchlight. As announced on December 14, 2020, the Arrangement will be carried out pursuant to the definitive agreement dated December 14, 2020, as amended, which was entered into in connection with the Transaction. On February 18, 2021, the meeting materials for the Meeting, including a notice of annual general and special meeting of META Securityholders and circular, were mailed to META Securityholders of record as at February 5, 2021 in advance of the Meeting in accordance with statutory requirements and the interim order. The materials for the Meeting have been filed by the Company and are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website.

About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary objective of acquisition and development of domestic oil fields. Torchlight has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on Torchlight, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

