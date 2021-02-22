Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Confidence International TO3 (66/21)

At the request of Confidence International AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 24, 2021. Security name: Confidence International TO3 -------------------------------------------- Short name: CONF TO3 -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346820 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 217269 -------------------------------------------- Number 15,504,600 of warrant s issued: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms in One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in short: Confidence International AB. Subscription price is SEK 1.23. The exercise periods are June 1-30, 2021, December 1-31, 2021, June 1-30, 2022, and December 1-31, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip The exercise periods are: tion June 1-30, 2021, period: December 1-31, 2021, June 1-30, 2022, and December 1-31, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 28, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 80 00.