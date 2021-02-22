Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEF7 ISIN: SE0012313302 Ticker-Symbol: 9T2 
Frankfurt
22.02.21
08:09 Uhr
0,288 Euro
-0,004
-1,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFIDENCE INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFIDENCE INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2021 | 13:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Confidence International TO3 (66/21)

At the request of Confidence International AB, equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from February 24, 2021. 



Security name:  Confidence International TO3
--------------------------------------------
Short name:     CONF TO3                    
--------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015346820                
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   217269                      
--------------------------------------------

Number    15,504,600                                                            
 of                                                                             
 warrant                                                                        
s                                                                               
 issued:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms in  One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in     
 short:    Confidence International AB. Subscription price is SEK 1.23. The     
           exercise periods are June 1-30, 2021, December 1-31, 2021, June 1-30,
           2022, and December 1-31, 2022.                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip  The exercise periods are:                                             
tion      June 1-30, 2021,                                                      
 period:  December 1-31, 2021,                                                  
          June 1-30, 2022, and                                                  
          December 1-31, 2022.                                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last      December 28, 2022                                                     
 trading                                                                        
 day:                                                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46
8 463 80 00.
CONFIDENCE INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.