InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
WKN: A12DBZ ISIN: NO0010716418 Ticker-Symbol: 2EN 
Frankfurt
23.02.21
17:15 Uhr
18,420 Euro
+0,110
+0,60 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTRA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTRA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,34018,82017:48
PR Newswire
23.02.2021
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum increases its holding in Entra

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum Aktiebolag (publ) ("Castellum") has on 23 February 2021 acquired 2,298,504 shares in Entra ASA ("Entra"). Following the acquisition, Castellum holds 18,225,000 shares, corresponding to 10.0065% of the shares and votes in Entra.

"Our shareholding in Entra has so far been a good investment and we still see the company and Norway as interesting to invest in," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, + 46 706-94 74 50

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-increases-its-holding-in-entra,c3294309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3294309/1377765.pdf

Release

