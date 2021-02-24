Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini supports GEFCO in its public cloud migration strategy and infrastructure modernization

Good morning,

Capgemini supports GEFCO in its public cloud migration strategy and infrastructure modernization

Paris, February 24 2021 - GEFCO , a global expert in supply chain solutions and leading provider of automotive logistics in Europe, has renewed its contract with Capgemini incorporating a new project dedicated to its infrastructure modernization. The multi-cloud approach will increase operational efficiency and agility, reduce technical obsolescence and optimize the cost of recurring services.

Thanks to its deep expertise and GEFCO's long term trust in its infrastructure management, since 2013, Capgemini has been able to modernize GEFCO's Information Systems across the globe. Looking ahead, in addition to the integration of new services, the infrastructure's transformation into a public multi-cloud approach will provide GEFCO with greater flexibility and the ability to optimize its resource consumption. In these turbulent times with strong variations in business activity, the possibility to adjust the resources allocated in the cloud is crucial. Capgemini will also help to transform the GEFCO IT department's operating model, with a digital workstation management service for 8,500 users, including a new "service desk" featuring a chat bot and automated AI features.

"GEFCO is taking an important step in its transformation process; the modernization of our information system is key for our employees and our customers. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the Capgemini teams who are working alongside us to make our IT systems more robust," said Sophie Baudoux, Information Systems Executive Vice President at GEFCO.

"Capgemini has been supporting GEFCO in its digital projects since 2013. We are very pleased that GEFCO is confirming its confidence in the team with this new contract. Our expertise and know-how, reinforced by the contribution of our Cloud Center of Excellence and the support of our key partners in the public cloud, have enabled us to stand out from the crowd and provide GEFCO with the trusted digital services to continue its transformation journey," said Olivier Tarrit, Executive Director of Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini in France.

About GEFCO Group

GEFCO is a global multimodal supply chain expert and a leading provider of automotive logistics in Europe. With more than 70 years of expertise in managing complex supply chains, GEFCO invents smart, agile and lasting solutions to meet its partners' needs in a broad range of industries. GEFCO's worldwide network spans five continents, with 15,000 employees in 47 countries. In 2019, the Group generated revenues of €4.7 billion. www.gefco.net

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

