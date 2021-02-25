Nasdaq Vilnius: Nasdaq Congratulates Lords LB Baltic Fund IV on Terseta Bond Listing on First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 25, - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that a bond issue of Terseta UAB, a company owned by investment management company Lords LB Asset Management's real estate fund Lords LB Baltic Fund IV, was admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Vilnius on February 25. The size of the Terseta bond issue is EUR 8 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 100. With a maturity of 18 months, the securities pay interest every 6 months at an annual rate of 6%. Their redemption date is June 10, 2022. "We congratulate Lords LB Asset Management on the listing of bonds issued by Terseta, a portfolio company of its real estate investment fund Lords LB Baltic Fund IV on the Baltic First North securities market," says Saulius Malinauskas, the president of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. "We are glad to see yet another Lithuanian company make use of the opportunities of the public securities market to realize its business objectives. We wish the company success in the capital market and look forward to successfully working together with them in the future." "Investors' big interest in an issue of bonds of a company owned by Lords LB Baltic Fund IV confirms that investments into the real estate market is an excellent alternative for the investors seeking to diversify their investment portfolios. We also hope, that the listing of these bonds will promote greater liquidity on the exchange," says Rytis Zaloga, Lords LB Baltic Fund IV fund manager. About Lords LB Asset Management Lords LB Asset Management is a premier provider of investment management services to institutional clients and high net worth individuals. Established in 2008, Lords LB Asset Management focuses on real estate and private equity investment strategies. The company currently manages 15 funds: 12 real estate funds, 2 private capital funds and 1 energy and infrastructure fund. The total value of assets managed by the funds reached EUR 648,9 million at the end of December 2020. Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by the Bank of Lithuania. The Management Company and all of its funds are audited by KPMG, SEB bank and Swedbank provide depository services. About First North Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an interesting stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the main market. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq,or www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com