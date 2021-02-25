Conduent Business Services, LLC: Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product and Service Range Including New Electric Car

HAMBURG, Germany and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021(Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that smart Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of the joint venture between Geely Holding (Geely) and Mercedes-Benz AG (Mercedes-Benz), has selected the company to provide customer experience management (CXM) services to support its new product and service range including its new electric car to be introduced in 2022.

Conduent will be providing smart Europe with three main customer engagement and contact services:

Sales services, including inquiries, digital sales process management, order support and delivery orchestration.

After-sales services, including complaint management.

24/7 emergency and roadside assistance liaising services.



Conduent will deliver all these services from one central location to support smart across Europe.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

"In 2022, smart will be launching the next generation of smart vehicles and services, and Conduent stood out as the perfect strategic partner to support us within the customer engagement area," said Dirk Adelmann, CEO at smart Europe. "Conduent's combination of an ecosystem approach enhanced with innovative technical offerings will support smart Europe to provide the full range of sales and after-sales services and will ensure that our customers receive an exceptional level of service that exceeds their expectations."

Conduent was selected based on performance across three dimensions: technology-enabled solutions, operational capabilities and transition management. Conduent's fully technology-enabled solution, which ensures that every customer interaction has the optimum mix of digital and human engagement, is perfectly aligned with smart Europe's strategy to develop a fully digitized sales and customer engagement model.

In both operational capabilities and transition management, Conduent demonstrated its ability to quickly assemble resources and develop detailed plans to support smart Europe's rollout based on a thorough understanding of its business model.

"The Conduent CXM team is well positioned to provide a full suite of capabilities to meet the unique needs of each client," said Randall King, Group President of Customer Experience Management at Conduent. "We are leveraging our expertise in the customer journey to optimize every interaction and provide the right balance between digital and human engagement as part of our valuable partnership to help smart Europe meet its digital ambitions."

The Conduent CXM portfolio includes Customer Contact Services, Multichannel Communications Services and Work-at-Home Solutions. Conduent delivers mission-critical, omni-channel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, throughout the entire customer life cycle. These services ensure personalized, empathetic end-user experiences that reduce costs, enable scale, and grow revenue, while driving insights, speed to resolution and customer satisfaction.

About smart Europe GmbH

smart Europe GmbH was founded in July 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of "smart Automobile Co., Ltd." The international team at smart Europe manages all sales, marketing and after-sales activities of the next generation of intelligent vehicles, products and services in the European markets.

The global joint venture was established by Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on December 27th, 2019 with the mission to transform smart into a leading player in light-premium and intelligent electrified vehicles. The new all-electric vehicle architecture SEA will become the foundation for smart's entry into the light-premium BEV range with its first SUV vehicle set to launch in 2022.



About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefit recipients. Conduent's solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

