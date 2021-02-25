Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 19:31
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

DJ Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law 
25-Feb-2021 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg, 25 February 2021 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification by M&G plc is available in 
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, 
Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and 
the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency 
Law") in view of shareholding notifications crossing downwards the 5% voting rights threshold. 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1171329 25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
