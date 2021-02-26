Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W92K ISIN: KYG4820C1309 Ticker-Symbol: L1CC 
Frankfurt
26.02.21
08:13 Uhr
0,302 Euro
-0,018
-5,62 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2980,32609:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INSPUR
INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LTD0,302-5,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.