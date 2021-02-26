Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. (The Howard Group) as its capital market communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment, institutional and retail investing communities.

The Agreement is for one-year commencing March 1, 2021. The total remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $8,000 per month plus GST. In addition, The Howard Group will be granted options under AirTest's incentive stock option plan to acquire eight hundred and fifty thousand (850,000) common shares of the Company with the exercise price of $0.12 per share. These options have a term of three years and will vest quarterly over one-year.

The Howard Group Inc. is based in Calgary, Alberta and its sole principal is Grant Howard. Neither the Howard Group, its staff or Grant Howard currently own any securities of AirTest.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group will be providing an ongoing commentary on AirTest's activities through its "Insight" blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed:

https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

About AirTest "Management by Measurement":

AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech IoT company with proprietary sensor technologies that drive proven energy savings while simultaneously improving air control and quality in commercial and government structures. Over the past decade, Airtest has installed thousands of wired systems in major chains such as Canadian Tire, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart and enclosed parkades. The company is now launching a new line of wireless technologies with improved capabilities and dynamics, which will reduce carbon emissions, increase air quality in a Covid19 environment and provide attractive energy and cost savings.

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

