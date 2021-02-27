Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) -Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC Pink: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), is announcing pursuant to a news release dated November 7th, 2020, Dronelogics Systems Inc. ("Dronelogics"), a subsidiary of Draganfly Inc., ("Draganfly"), has chosen to terminate the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Global UAV for the acquisition of 100% of the assets of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global UAV: Pioneer Arial Surveys Ltd. ("Pioneer") and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. ("High Eye", together with Pioneer the "Global UAV Subsidiaries").

As a result of certain assets not being in a position to be transferred pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Draganfly has decided to terminate the Agreement. The board of directors of the Company is disappointed in the termination of the Agreement, which is the result in whole or in part from the lack of cooperation of certain former employees and contractors in returning equipment, property of Global UAV, in their possession.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

