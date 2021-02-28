Anzeige
WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: MBG 
Stuttgart
26.02.21
13:48 Uhr
124,00 Euro
+4,00
+3,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,00123,0027.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDIKO BANK
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDIKO BANK AG10,260-0,77 %
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG31,150+0,48 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG124,00+3,33 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG39,350+3,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.