Finally an unchanged week for ATX TR at 5900 points, Midweek we saw 6000 points for the first time in a year. News came from Wienerberger (3), Frequentis (2), ams (2), S&T, Marinomed (2), Pierer Mobility, Porr, Palfinger, Amag, FACC, Fabasoft, EVN and Erste Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,22% to 5.920,64 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 8,31%. Up to now there were 26 days with a positive and 14 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,96% away, from the low 8,31%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Wednesday with 0,45%, the weakest is Friday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 10,29% in front of Flughafen Wien 9,86% and SBO 7,28%. And the following stocks performed worst: Marinomed Biotech -12,86% ...

