Wienerberger: Elisabeth Falkner has been appointed to Head of Investor Relations at the Wienerberger Group as of March 1, 2021. She succeeds Anna Grausgruber who is beginning a new chapter in her life and taking maternity leave. In her new function as Head of Investor Relations, Elisabeth Falkner will be responsible for managing communications with the financial markets for the leading supplier of smart building and infrastructure solutions and in her new role she will report directly to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG.Wienerberger: weekly performance: -1.98% Frequentis: Frequentis, leading international supplier of communication and information solutions for safety-critical applications, and long-term partner Bayanat were selected by Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...