ams: ams, a supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that Osram Licht AG has informed ams today that the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Osram Licht AG and ams Offer GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ams, can be registered and will thus become effective in the near future. ams will announce the actual registration of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement separately.AMS: weekly performance: -2.96% S&T: According to preliminary figures, technology group S&T AG was able to further improve in all parameters in the financial year 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic: Revenues increased by 11.7% to Euro 1,254.8 mn, of which around half represents organic growth. EBITDA rose to Euro 129.5 mn (PY: 111.7 mn), which represents a ...

