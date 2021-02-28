EVN: Revenue recorded by utility company EVN rose by 4.8% year-on-year to Euro 604.1 mn in the first quarter of 2020/21. This increase was supported, above all, by the international project business and, in this connection, the wastewater treatment plant project in Kuwait which started in summer 2020. Weather conditions were also reflected in slightly higher network sales in all three core markets. Contrary factors were lower effects from the valuation of hedges for electricity generation and a decline in revenue from natural gas trading. EBITDA recorded by the EVN Group totalled Euro 333.8 mn in the first quarter of 2020/21, which represents an increase of 75.1% over the previous year. Scheduled depreciation and amortisation rose by 18.3% to Euro 84.8 mn, chiefly due to the high ...

