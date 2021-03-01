Cyber Apps World Inc.: Cyber Apps Announces Release of "WarpSpeed Taxi" Demo Video Ahead of Rideshare/Delivery Platform Launch and Spin-Off

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, is excited to announce the public release of a new in-depth explanatory video on WarpSpeed Taxi, a rideshare and delivery app-based platform currently in late-stage development at Cyber Apps.

The WarpSpeed Taxi demo video can be accessed here: A new ERA for Taxi services: WarpSpeed Taxi introduction!

The video provides detailed information about the WarpSpeed Taxi technology platform, including actual demo footage of the app and its core feature set, which provides visual evidence of the Company's development progress as well as a preview of the look and feel of the WarpSpeed Taxi app, and its design elements and integrated functionality.

WarpSpeed Taxi is a rideshare and delivery app-based platform that has an extensive feature set making it comparable to major competitors in the global rideshare/delivery space, which, according to Statista, is set to grow into a $385 billion market by 2025.

However, WarpSpeed Taxi will have a number of core competitive advantages meant to drive market penetration and incentivize drivers, riders, customers, and businesses to switch to WarpSpeed Taxi from competing platforms to meet their ridesharing, driving, and delivery needs.

For example, drivers will keep 85% of charged fares, compared to roughly 60% on major competing platforms. Drivers will also be able to add WarpSpeed Taxi as a provided service without having to stop providing service for major competitors. Customers will also gain access to important competitive discounts and restaurants will have access to WarpSpeed Taxi deliveries without the excessive fees charged by current services.

The WarpSpeed Taxi app contains a long list of advanced features that make it competitive with major existing platforms in the rideshare and delivery marketplace, including:

Automatic Fare Calculation (estimated ride cost)

Email billing/receipts

GPS address selection

Socialshare

Phone Number Authentication

Real-Time GPS location Updates

GPS Route Tracking

Driver Location and ETA

Schedule Ride Booking

Emergency SOS

SMS Alerts

Round-Trip Booking

Full-day Cab Rental

Trip Sharing

Driver Availability

Development of the WarpSpeed Taxi app and platform is on track for full completion by May 2021.

"We have now essentially achieved 9 of our 10 major development milestones for WarpSpeed Taxi," commented Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, President of Cyber Apps. "Development will soon be complete, and we can move toward full public launch. As recently announced, we have already filed the S-1 registration statement to prepare to spin our WarpSpeed subsidiary off as a separate trading entity. We believe WarpSpeed Taxi will have the potential to flourish in the public market, and all CYAP shareholders will stand to benefit through the issuance of shares in the new spun-off entity."

About WarpSpeed Taxi Inc.

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. aims to be "The next generation ride-hailing of taxi service"

WarpSpeed Taxi App will offer ride-hailing passenger transportation and delivery service through a smartphone-based app.

Among ride-hailing services, WarpSpeed Taxi will offer city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent a chauffeur-driven cars at the best fares allowing passengers to book cars by hour and km. WarpSpeed Taxi will also offer premium packages for corporate users as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

Among delivery services, WarpSpeed Taxi will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. In the latter case, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, etc. to affordably provide deliveries, especially considering the COVID pandemic lockdown consequences. Currently, the corporate segment, and in particular, restaurants, have to give away big margins of up to 25% for deliveries to Apps. Restaurants can afford a 10% to 15% discount for take-out orders due to saving costs with table service. This along with WarpSpeed Taxi giving corporate discounts to businesses will enable restaurants to give free delivery to their customers so it will be a win-win situation for restaurants, customers, drivers (with more business) and WarpSpeed Taxi (with a bigger target market then just customer pick and drop off).

About WarpSpeed Taxi App.

WarpSpeed Taxi will include the following mobile applications:

Driver app: Drivers provide transport services and communicate with their customers.

Rider app: Riders can book and track journeys and select vehicle types.

Dispatch system: A real-time software platform that automates scheduling and routing of vehicles using location and traffic data. Taxi or ride-hailing dispatch systems connect drivers with riders via their mobile phones.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com/index.php/warp-speed-taxi/.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com.

