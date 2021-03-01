DJ NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE Moscow, March 1, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that in order to improve the management model and further develop the divisional structure, the company terminates the position of First Vice President - Operations Director. Sergey Dyachenko, First Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, is leaving the company. Three divisions will handle operational management separately - the Norilsk, Kola and Trans-Baikal divisions, which include the group's enterprises performing production (mining, metallurgical) and support functions (energy support enterprises, service and repair companies, etc.). The changes in the governance structure will be an important addition to the previous steps to increase the level of responsibility of the local managers, improve operational and investment efficiency, and strengthen the discipline of industrial safety and environmental risk management. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

