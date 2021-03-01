Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has begun its maiden diamond drilling program at its copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and gold Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George in southwest New Brunswick. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads both transecting and within close proximity of the property.

The drilling program, a minimum 600 meters with at least 3 holes to be completed, is being conducted in an area of anomalous rock and soil samples identified by the company during 2020 and within the magnetic high trend previously identified during a 2001 government airborne magnetic survey. This zone of magnetic high anomalies extends through the entire Mascarene Property, including the east region where drilling is underway.

Gold, copper, nickel and cobalt mineralization is reported locally within this magnetic trend including two mineral occurrences, Oliver Cameron and Wheal Louisiana, with historic workings and within a small quarry referred to as the North Pit. Great Atlantic's management speculates this magnetic high trend to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s) and a possible target for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits.

Rock samples collected by the company during 2020 prospecting and trenching programs returned anomalous values for zinc and copper including bedrock samples of 7,810 ppm zinc (0.781% Zn), 5,800 ppm zinc (0.58% Zn), 806 ppm copper and 583 ppm copper and a float sample returning 1100 ppm copper. Some rock and soil samples from this area returned anomalous values for gold.

Historic rock samples from the area of the North Pit are reported up to 0.45% copper, up to 0.31% cobalt and up to 0.30% nickel. Management cautions that historic data for the North Pit have not been verified by a qualified person.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

