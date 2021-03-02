EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Luzern, 2. März 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt heute den Start ihres Bezugsrechts-angebots am 8. März 2021 bekannt, um das Eigenkapital der Swiss Steel Holding AG zu stärken und die bestehenden Finanzierungs- und Kreditbedingungen zu verbessern.
An der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 22. Dezember 2020 wurde die Erhöhung des Aktienkapitals der Swiss Steel Holding AG durch Ausgabe von 1'030'524'138 neuen Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.15 beschlossen. Dies führt zu einer Erhöhung des Aktienkapitals der Swiss Steel Holding AG von derzeit CHF 304'249'999.95 um CHF 154'578'620.70 auf CHF 458'828'620.65.
Der Bruttoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung von rund EUR 200 Mio. wird zur Stärkung des Eigenkapitals der Swiss Steel Holding AG und zur Verbesserung der bestehenden Finanzierungs- und Kreditkonditionen verwendet.
Die bisherigen Aktionäre erhalten für jede nach Handelsschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange am 5. März 2021 gehaltene Aktie der Swiss Steel Holding AG ein Bezugsrecht zum Bezug von neuen Aktien der Swiss Steel Holding AG, welche im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung ausgegeben werden. Die neuen Aktien werden den bestehenden Aktionären in einem Verhältnis von 63 neuen Aktien für je 124 gehaltene Bezugsrechte zugeteilt, vorbehaltlich bestimmter Beschränkungen aufgrund von Wohnsitz und des anwendbaren Wertpapierrechts. Die Bezugsrechte werden weder kotiert noch gehandelt und verfallen, falls sie nicht während der Bezugsfrist ausgeübt werden.
Der Emissionsprospekt wird am 8. März 2021 veröffentlicht werden. Die Bezugsfrist beginnt am 8. März 2021 und endet am 15. März 2021, 12:00 Uhr MEZ. Aktien, welche nicht von den bisherigen Aktionären bezogen werden, können Investoren im Rahmen eines öffentlichen Angebots in der Schweiz und von Privatplatzierungen an qualifizierte Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz und der Vereinigten Staaten in Übereinstimmung mit den geltenden Wertpapiergesetzen angeboten werden ("Internationales Angebot").
Die Anzahl neuer Aktien, für welche Bezugsrechte ausgeübt wurden, wird voraussichtlich am 15. März 2021 nach Handelsschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange bekannt gegeben. Der Angebotspreis für alle neuen Aktien wird nach einem Bookbuilding-Verfahren für die von den bestehenden Aktionären nicht bezogenen Aktien festgelegt und wird mindestens CHF 0.21 pro neue Aktie betragen. Das Bookbuilding wird voraussichtlich am 8. März 2021 beginnen und spätestens am 16. März 2021, 12:00 Uhr MEZ, enden. Der Angebotspreis wird voraussichtlich am 16. März 2021, spätestens nach Handelsschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange, bekannt gegeben. Die Zahlung des Angebotspreises wird voraussichtlich am 18. März 2021 erfolgen. Die Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange, der erste Handelstag und die Lieferung der neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 23. März 2021 erfolgen.
Wie bereits angekündigt, hat sich der Hauptaktionär der Swiss Steel Holding AG, die BigPoint Holding AG, zur Sicherstellung des angestrebten Mindestbruttoerlöses von EUR 200 Mio. verpflichtet, alle seine Bezugsrechte im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung auszuüben. Darüber hinaus hat sich die BigPoint Holding AG verpflichtet, falls und soweit weitere im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung angebotene Aktien nicht von anderen Aktionären oder Investoren zum Preis von mindestens CHF 0.21 gezeichnet werden, auch diese Aktien zum genannten Mindestpreis zu zeichnen (Backstop). Die Swiss Steel Holding AG und die BigPoint Holding AG haben nun eine Ergänzung zur Backstop-Vereinbarung vereinbart, wonach sich die BigPoint Holding AG zu zusätzlichen Backstop-Niveaus verpflichtet hat. Soweit im Bezugsrechtsangebot und im Internationalen Angebot eine ausreichende Nachfrage besteht, die es Swiss Steel Holding AG ermöglicht, den anderen Aktionären und Investoren mindestens
Swiss Steel Holding AG begrüsst die Zustimmung der BigPoint Holding AG zur ergänzten Backstop-Vereinbarung, welche zur Erreichung eines höheren Angebotspreises und eines höheren Nettoerlöses der Kapitalerhöhung führen könnte. Die Swiss Steel Holding AG und die BigPoint Holding AG haben sich vorbehaltlich bestimmter Ausnahmen auf eine Haltefrist von sechs Monaten nach Abschluss des Bezugsrechtsangebots geeinigt.
Credit Suisse und UBS agieren als Joint Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots und des Internationalen Angebots.
Der erwartete Zeitplan für die geplante Kapitalerhöhung ist unten zusammengefasst.*
* Swiss Steel Holding AG und die Joint Global Coordinators behalten sich das Recht vor, die Bezugsfrist und die Bookbuilding-Periode zu verlängern oder zu verkürzen oder das Bezugsrechtsangebot jederzeit und ohne vorherige Ankündigung zu beenden.
-ENDE-
Für weitere Informationen:
Medienmitteilung (PDF)
Über Swiss Steel Group
Die Swiss Steel Group ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit über 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.
Disclaimer
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services, and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by Swiss Steel Holding AG (the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of the prospectus and any supplement will be available free of charge in Switzerland expected from 8 March 2021 for 12 months following the first trading day at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or at UBS AG, Prospectus Library, P.O. Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland (Telephone: +41 (0) 44 239 47 03 (answering machine); Fax: +41 (0) 44 239 69 14; email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com).
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the date hereof.
None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any such statement.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Swiss Steel Holding AG
|Landenbergstrasse 11
|6005 Luzern
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 41 581 41 23
|E-Mail:
|a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.swisssteel-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0005795668
|Börsen:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1172255
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS Group News-Service
1172255 02.03.2021 CET/CEST