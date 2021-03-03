DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dialog Semiconductor - Update on segment information



03.03.2021 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 3 March, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power and battery management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, and industrial edge computing solutions, today updates on changes to its organisation and segment information.

Organisational changes

The Group's organisation has been updated to reflect our growth strategy and the expansion of our business into the industrial end market. We acquired Creative Chips GmbH during Q4 2019 and designated it as our Industrial Mixed Signal business unit within our Custom Mixed Signal reporting segment. We acquired Adesto Technologies Corporation during Q3 2020 and initially reported its results as a separate operating segment. During Q4 2020, we brought these two businesses together to form a single reporting segment that we have named Industrial IoT. The following table summarises the segment changes:

Previous Reporting Segments Changes (+/-) New Reporting Segments Custom Mixed Signal - Industrial Mixed Signal (Creative Chips) Custom Mixed Signal (CMS) Advanced Mixed Signal Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS) Connectivity and Audio Connectivity and Audio (C&A) Adesto + Industrial Mixed Signal (Creative Chips) Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Restated segment information

Management uses underlying measures as the principal basis for allocating resources to and assessing the financial performance of the Group's businesses. Underlying revenue is therefore the measure of segment revenue and underlying operating profit or loss the measure of segment profit or loss that is presented in the Group's segment disclosures.

Segment information for 2019 and for Q1/Q2/Q3 2020 restated to reflect these organisational changes is shown in Table 1 and Table 2 on page 2 of this Press Release and is available on our website in pdf and excel format:

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/organisational-update

The Group's results for 2019 and for Q1/Q2/Q3 2020 remain unchanged.

Q4 and FY 2020 results, including segment information are presented in accordance with the new reporting structure.

Table 1: Underlying revenue by segment (unaudited)

Underlying revenue(1) Underlying revenue(1) Three months Three months Three months Three months Year ended ended ended ended ended 31 December 2019 27 March 2020 26 June 2020 25 September 2020 31 December 2019 US$000 US$000 US$000 US$000 US$000 Custom Mixed Signal 253,407 147,826 181,528 216,536 962,476 Advanced Mixed Signal 68,444 51,528 63,112 78,184 253,415 Connectivity & Audio 50,154 34,716 43,899 56,023 183,781 Industrial IoT 2,312 5,485 4,833 26,750 2,312 Total segments 374,317 239,555 293,372 377,493 1,401,984 Corporate and other unallocated items 6,265 8,927 8,927 8,922 18,505 Total Group 380,582 248,482 302,299 386,415 1,420,489 1 Revenue is from sales to external customers (there were no inter-segment sales)

Table 2: Underlying operating profit by segment (unaudited)

Underlying operating profit/(loss) Underlying operating profit/(loss) Three months Three months Three months Three months Year ended ended ended ended ended 31 December 2019 27 March 2020 26 June 2020 25 September 2020 31 December 2019 US$000 US$000 US$000 US$000 US$000 Custom Mixed Signal 82,401 29,744 48,216 67,945 282,617 Advanced Mixed Signal 2,747 55 5,461 11,399 15,236 Connectivity & Audio 4,349 (3,238) 1,798 6,802 21,607 Industrial IoT (676) 341 64 (1,159) (676) Total segments 88,821 26,902 55,539 84,987 318,784 Corporate and other unallocated items 2,447 6,107 6,851 6,499 5,565 Total Group 91,268 33,009 62,390 91,486 324,349

Reconciliation of underlying measures to equivalent IFRS measures (unaudited)

Underlying performance measures exclude specific items of income or expense that are recognised in profit or loss reported in accordance with IFRS that we consider hinder comparison of the financial performance of our businesses from one period to another, with each other or with other similar businesses.

Except when presented as measures of segment revenue or segment profit or loss, underlying measures of performance are non-IFRS measures. Our use of non-IFRS measures is explained on pages 183 to 189 of our 2019 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the Group's revenue and operating profit or loss reported in accordance with IFRS to the Group's revenue and operating profit or loss

on an underlying basis for each of the periods presented in the tables above were presented in our results announcements for the respective periods.

***

For further information please contact: Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Katharina Tengler

T: +49 (0)69 92037 118

katharina.tengler@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go.

From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961