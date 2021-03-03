DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
London, UK, 3 March, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power and battery management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, and industrial edge computing solutions, today updates on changes to its organisation and segment information.
Organisational changes
Restated segment information
Segment information for 2019 and for Q1/Q2/Q3 2020 restated to reflect these organisational changes is shown in Table 1 and Table 2 on page 2 of this Press Release and is available on our website in pdf and excel format:
https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/organisational-update
The Group's results for 2019 and for Q1/Q2/Q3 2020 remain unchanged.
Q4 and FY 2020 results, including segment information are presented in accordance with the new reporting structure.
Table 1: Underlying revenue by segment (unaudited)
Reconciliation of underlying measures to equivalent IFRS measures (unaudited)
Underlying performance measures exclude specific items of income or expense that are recognised in profit or loss reported in accordance with IFRS that we consider hinder comparison of the financial performance of our businesses from one period to another, with each other or with other similar businesses.
Except when presented as measures of segment revenue or segment profit or loss, underlying measures of performance are non-IFRS measures. Our use of non-IFRS measures is explained on pages 183 to 189 of our 2019 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the Group's revenue and operating profit or loss reported in accordance with IFRS to the Group's revenue and operating profit or loss
***
For further information please contact: Dialog Semiconductor
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment in which we operate. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).
Forward Looking Statements
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
03.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1172611
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1172611 03.03.2021