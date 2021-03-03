Anzeige
03.03.2021 | 08:31
Acquisition of New Scientist

DJ Acquisition of New Scientist 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Acquisition of New Scientist 
03-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 March 2021 
 
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Acquisition of New Scientist 
 
DMGT announces that dmg media, its Consumer Media business, has acquired New Scientist, one of the world's leading 
science publishing titles, from a consortium of individual investors led by Sir Bernard Gray, for GBP70m cash 
consideration. 
New Scientist has a large and growing international readership, with a weekly circulation of approximately 120,000, of 
which just over half are UK-based.  The business also has a high-quality revenue base with about 75% derived from 
subscriptions. In 2021, the business is expected to generate cash operating income and operating profit of 
approximately GBP7m and revenues are expected to exceed GBP20m. 
Lord Rothermere, Chairman of DMGT, said: "New Scientist is a world-renowned publication loved by its readers, and we 
are both thrilled and proud to welcome it to the DMGT family.  They are a specialised and talented team who showcase 
the best of science journalism, bringing integrity, curiosity and craftmanship to their work.  We are very much looking 
forward to supporting their exciting plans to grow as the go-to publication for anyone interested in the scientific 
world around us." 
Paul Zwillenberg, DMGT CEO, added: "The acquisition of New Scientist marks an exciting new addition to the DMGT 
portfolio and reflects our disciplined approach to acquisitions.  It is a natural step in our consumer strategy to 
improve the quality of our revenues through building up subscriptions and digital capabilities. We are committed to 
supporting the talented team and their plans for the future and are confident that the business is well positioned for 
future growth." 
 
Enquiries 
Investors: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO                    +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations  +44 20 3615 2903 
 
Media: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo                      +44 7753 136628 
Paul Durman, Teneo                        +44 7793 522824

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.2bn. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

