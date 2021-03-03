Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC Pink: CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, is pleased to announce that the Company is currently in late-stage negotiations with a software development firm for the acquisition of a technology solution geared toward management of remote workers with an emphasis on balancing privacy and productivity concerns.

Provided the acquisition gets completed, which is not guaranteed the Company plans to file an S-1 registration statement and spin the new business off as a separate trading entity, benefitting CYAP shareholders through proportional issuance and allocation of shares. This follows a similar process already underway with the Company's WarpSpeed Taxi rideshare and delivery app solution.

To understand more about this spin-off process (and more about WarpSpeed Taxi), please check out this new explanatory video.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v33ODWq8BU

The Company sees the Human Resources Technology market as primed for explosive growth as large and small organizations increasingly shift toward greater long-term reliance on work-from-home standards, creating significant new needs at the enterprise level set to drive a wave of investment in innovative HR technology solutions.

"Apart from the sheer human tragedy it will forever represent, the pandemic has permanently altered how we live our lives, how we work, how we communicate," commented Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, President of Cyber Apps. "One of the most striking features of this evolutionary transition is the shift to normalization of the remote working paradigm. But managing a remote workforce presents huge problems for employers. Chief among them is perhaps the question of how to balance employee privacy concerns with the need to enforce protocols and productivity. We believe we have the solution, and I can't wait to tell you more about it once we have concluded negotiations."

Before the pandemic, analysts at Grand View Research were estimating that the HR Technology market would grow into a $38 billion market over the next seven years. However, with the upheaval and realignment that has occurred over the past year, management believes this outlook wildly underestimates the growth potential in this space over coming years.

According to analysis from Global Workplace Analytics, 56% of the U.S. workforce holds a job that is compatible (at least partially) with remote work and only 3.6% of the employee workforce was working at home half-time or more prior to the pandemic health crisis. Global Workplace Analytics projects that number will rise 7-9 times over, resulting in the need to manage 25-30% of the total workforce on remote terms.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: Cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

