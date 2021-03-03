Headline of release should read: Monument Re Acquires Variable Annuity Portfolio From Athora Ireland Plc. (instead of Monument Re Acquires Variable Annuity Portfolio From Athora Life Plc.).

The updated release reads:

MONUMENT RE ACQUIRES VARIABLE ANNUITY PORTFOLIO FROM ATHORA IRELAND PLC.

Monument Re announced today that, subject to necessary Irish High Court and regulatory approvals, it has agreed to acquire the closed-block portfolio of variable annuities from Athora Ireland plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have reached agreement with Athora to acquire this block of business which further reinforces our position as the market leading consolidator in Ireland," said Manfred Maske, CEO of Monument Re.

About Athora Holding Ltd.

Athora is a specialised insurance and reinsurance group fully focused on the European market. Athora dedicates its focus, capital, time and technical insights to offering its customers a stable, long-term performance on its products. Athora's principal subsidiaries are Athora Netherlands N.V. (Amstelveen, Netherlands), Athora Belgium N.V./S.A. (Brussels), Athora Lebensversicherung AG (Wiesbaden, Germany), Athora Ireland plc (Dublin) and Athora Life Re Ltd. (Bermuda). The Athora group employs some 2,400 staff and has approximately 3 million policyholders for total consolidated assets of approximately €80 billion (as at 30 June 2020). For further information, go to: www.athora.com.

About Athora Ireland

Athora Ireland plc is an Irish insurance company focused on providing reinsurance solutions to insurers and the efficient management of a portfolio of variable annuities for some 13,000 policyholders, predominantly in the UK, representing about €1 billion of funds under management. For further information, go to: www.athora.com/ie.

About Monument Re and Monument Life Insurance

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company with a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, the Isle of Man and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Monument Re operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset-intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Monument Life Insurance DAC is an Irish insurance company regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and 100% owned by Monument Re Limited.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com or contact Fiona Davies at info@monumentregroup.com.

