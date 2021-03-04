The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has confirmed a recall notice for some of LG Energy Solution's battery energy storage systems due to potential fire-related risks.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a recall notice for batteries in LG Energy Solution's lithium-ion RESU residential range, due to the risk of overheating. The independent statutory authority said that LG Energy Solution's RESU7H_Type R, RESU10, RESU10H Type-C, RESU10H_Type R, EM048063P3S4, and EM048126P3S7 home batteries will be recalled in Australia ...

