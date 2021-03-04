The pros have long had Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; FRA: 5D32) on the radar: The company has attracted the attention of major international mining groups who want a behind-the-scenes look at Group Ten's polymetallic Ni-Cu-Co PGE project, Stillwater West. Today's news - an initial summary of last year's drilling at the project - again underlines why these groups are so interested. The world-class special status ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...