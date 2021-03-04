due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807)

Following the free allocation of shares on March 3, 2021, decided by the Board of Directors of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) held on February 23, 2021, making use of the authorization it has been given by the Combined Annual Shareholders' General Meeting of May 19, 2020 under the 19th resolution, the Exchange Ratio and the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share of the Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or in Existing Shares (ORNAE) due November 2021 (ISIN code FR0013218807) are adjusted.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).2 of the ORNAE Terms and Conditions, the new Exchange Ratio is 1.094 Shares per ORNAE, as from March 3, 2021.

In accordance with Article 2.6.(b).10.(c) of the ORNAE Terms and Conditions, the Threshold Amounts of the Distributed Dividend per Share is EUR 2.10 for Dividends in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2020 and EUR 2.27 for Dividends in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2021.

Next key dates 2021 April 22 | after market closes Q1 2021 sales and financial data May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

