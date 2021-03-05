DJ EQS-News: ABCI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Buy with a target price of USUSD18

EQS-News / 05/03/2021 / 19:20 UTC+8 ABCI initiated coverage on iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Buy with a target price of USUSD18ABCI initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) at Buy with a target price of USUSD18 on 4 March 2021, representing an upside of 26.1% from 3 March 2021 closing price of USUSD14.27.iClick is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China since 2009. Overall, it connects over 3,000 marketers and about 941m active profiled online users and use data and AI-driven technology to help brands target and acquire the right customer efficiently via various marketing and enterprise data solutions. In terms of channel distribution, it covered 125,000 mobile apps and 2.3mn websites in the 30 days leading up to Mar 31, 2020.iClick's emerging SaaS-based enterprise solutions are primarily built on Tencent's ecosystem and have become a growth driver with revenue contribution increasing from 5% in 2019 to 13% in 3Q20. iClick has also formed a strategic partnership with Baozun (9991 HK), a leading brand ecommerce solution provider in China, to explore additional business opportunities within the Tencent ecosystem.The future bodes well for online advertising industry. According to iResearch, the amount of total online advertising spending is expected to reach USD 636.8 bn in 2024E at a CAGR of 5.1% in 2019-24E. The proportion of online advertising spending over total advertising spending increased from 33.5% in 2015 to 51.3% in 2019, and is estimated to reach 62.6% in 2024E.Based on the aforementioned factors, ABCI initiated BUY rating with a DCF-based TP of USUSD 18 to reflect its leading position in online advertising market and the potential of its enterprise solution business to ride on Tencent's ecosystem.05/03/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

