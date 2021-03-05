Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - ZEN Graphene Solutions (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQB: ZENYF), a next-gen nanomaterials technology company, has been advised by Trebor Rx Corp. that their surgical masks with ZEN's biocidal coating have passed Health Canada testing requirements as a level 2 medical device.

The coated masks were tested at a Health Canada approved facility in line with American Society for Testing and Materials standards. Trebor intends to begin marketing the ZEN coated masks immediately with products available in April as both companies ramp up their production to meet the strong demand Trebor is receiving.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with video comments from Dr. Francis Dubé, Executive Chairman of ZEN Graphene.





Greg Fenton, ZEN's CEO, stated: "When we announced our initial agreement with Trebor late last year, it was truly a historic day for ZEN. Now, with the requisite approvals and safety data in place, our initial agreement is poised to become a commercial reality. Importantly, we bring a new innovative product with an added level of protection to our front-line workers and the public while setting the stage for what we believe is substantial growth potential and tremendous value creation. We are extremely excited to have achieved this milestone with our partners at Trebor and expect the demand for personal protective equipment with biocidal protection to grow in tandem with our relationship."

George Irwin, Trebor CEO, added: "Trebor is excited to be launching a new, game changing, 4-ply mask technology with our partners at ZEN. The additional layer of protection from ZEN's biocidal coating against COVID-19 and various other bacterial and fungal pathogens, including the common cold virus, is the disrupter we need to get ahead of this and the other mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We are working towards an April production start in both our Collingwood, Ontario, and Edmonton, Alberta facilities. This announcement is the culmination of many hours of hard work by the people at both ZEN and Trebor, and it shows that innovative technology is alive and well in Canada as we work towards making lives safer every day."

ZEN, a next-gen nanomaterials technology company developing graphene-based technologies that help protect people and the environment, is currently focused on commercializing a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% biocidal activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar graphene compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases.

The company has a significant R&D pipeline with an interest in monomers, polymers, metal alloys, corrosion coatings, biosensors, along with the production of graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots. Labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA, and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany Pure Graphite is an ideal precursor material that easily converts or exfoliates to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical, and electrochemical methods.

Additionally, the company owns the unique Albany Graphite Project which provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market. Zen's Albany Graphite Deposit is located in northeastern Ontario, near the community of Constance Lake First Nation and the town of Hearst, about 30 kilometers north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The company cautions that it is not making any express or implied claims that its product can eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 virus at this time.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.ZENGraphene.com, contact Greg Fenton, CEO, at 437-220-8140 or by email at GFenton@ZENgraphene.com. George Irwin, CEO of Trebor Rx, can be reached at 416-625-7499 or by email at george.irwin@treborrx.com.

