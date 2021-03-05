Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD) (Paris:MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains, today announced the dual listing of its shares on the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange to support its global commercial expansion and increase its access to capital and investors in the German-speaking markets.

Beaconsmind will now benefit from increased liquidity, continuous trading through the market making from Baader Bank AG and the state-of-the-art electronic trading infrastructure from Xetra T7. Baader Bank AG will act as Capital Market Coach and market maker.

Since its foundation in 2015, beaconsmind's clients and investors were concentrated in the DACH region (Germany, Austria or Switzerland). These include for example Fluxunit, OSRAM's venture capital arm. This dual listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange will enable beaconsmind to reach investors and increase awareness with potential clients nearer to its historical base in Switzerland.

Following the listing of its shares on Euronext in Paris in February, beaconsmind will now be available on both of the Eurozone's clearing houses, Euroclear (already enabled by the listing on Euronext) and the Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG said "Many thanks to the team at Wiener Boerse that made the dual-listing process so smooth. We are delighted to now have a strong presence to reach potential customers and investors in the markets where we started our growth story 6 years ago. Furthermore, we are thrilled to have Baader Bank as Capital Market Coach and market maker. Our strong technological edge on both hardware and software, our asset-light model enabling a high profitability and the high recurrence in our revenue will enable us to attract new clients and further financing from investors specialising in technology and disruptive trends in the German-speaking market

Location-based marketing transforming the in-store shopping experience

beaconsmind enables retailers with a physical store network and a customer app to increase their sales through location-based marketing: local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions that are sent via the retailer's mobile app directly onto the mobile devices of customers in store.

beaconsmind outfits retail stores with bluetooth beacons to locate and identify customers. Then, beaconsmind integrates seamlessly its proprietary Software Suite with the retailer's systems. This allows retailers to have a brand-new type of interaction and communication channel with their customers, location-based couponing, and marketing campaigns.

Retailers' marketing teams use the Software Suite to design high-performing campaigns that transform the in-store shopping experience. This is achieved thanks to the large amount of data captured by the beacons via customer's phones and analysed in the Suite: in-store shopping behaviours, purchase history, average basket size, physical and digital customer paths, etc. The Suite further enriches the customer data already owned by the retailer and enables more actionable customer segmentations and activation campaigns that can be measured.

Such real time and personalized interactions with customers via their phones (or smart watches etc.) boosts in-store basket sizes, buying frequency and, in the end, customer loyalty. All those key retail metrics allows for a fast break-even on the costs of the beaconsmind solution.

Information on the listed shares on Vienna Stock Exchange

beaconsmind shares will be listed for trading on the Direct Market Plus segment of Vienna Stock Exchange as of March 9th, 2021:

Market: Vienna Stock Exchange

Segment: Direct Market Plus

Name: beaconsmind AG

ISIN: CH0451123589

Ticker: BMD

Number of shares: 2'108'884

Admission price: March 8th closing price on Euronext access+

First day of trading: March 9, 2021

Partners of the operation

Market Maker and

Capital Market Coach Auditors Investor relations BAADER pwc NewCap

About Wiener Börse AG

As the main provider of market infrastructure in the region, Wiener Börse AG is the gate to global markets. Operating the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague, the group offers state-of-the-art systems, information and IT services. Listed companies receive maximum liquidity and investors benefit from fast and cost-effective trading by the market leader. Wiener Börse AG also collects and distributes stock market data and calculates the most important indices of the region. Because of this unique know-how the national stock exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb trust its IT services. Additionally, the group holds stakes in energy exchanges and clearing houses.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.

