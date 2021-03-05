Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Haber, CPA, CA, C.Dir., has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Andrew Ryu has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will assume the position as the Company's Executive Chairman.

"These management changes are aligned with the Company's strategy to focus on cryptocurrency and drive growth in both revenue in the altcoin space and share price," commented Andrew Ryu, Executive Chairman of Graph Blockchain.

Mr. Haber has been involved in corporate finance and capital markets for over 25 years as a banker, investor and serial entrepreneur. He has served as the CFO and Audit Committee Chair of many public and private companies. Mr. Haber started his career with Coopers & Lybrand, now PwC LLP. He is both a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant, with an Honours Bachelor of Arts Degree in Management from the University of Toronto. Mr. Haber was awarded his Chartered Director designation from the DeGroote School of Business in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.

"I am thrilled to take on the CEO role at Graph Blockchain. I am excited on the new direction of Graph and recent acquisition of Babbage Ming Corp. and the restructuring of the company to focus on crypto revenue. I believe this transition should demonstrate to the markets that Graph is focused on being dominant player in this emerging space as point of stake miner," said Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain Inc.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company is a blockchain development company that provides high performance blockchain solutions that include graphic data analysis and consulting services, implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. This includes the Babbage Mining Corp. which will focus on altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. Graph will be the first publicly tradable altcoin Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, which will generate revenue while providing exposure to several top digital assets by market capitalization.

By mining altcoins through Proof of Stake, Babbage can provide to its investor's exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that Altcoins represent.

