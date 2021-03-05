Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung für Freitag: Nach teils 150% Kursplus an einem Handelstag erneut im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3RR ISIN: US7996891047 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CHILL N OUT CRYOTHERAPY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHILL N OUT CRYOTHERAPY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.03.2021 | 20:44
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.: Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. Completes Name Change in State of Delaware to ClassWorx (R), Inc. Will Apply to FINRA Next

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of ClassWorx.com, a Virtual Online Directory for anyone offering Virtual Events Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc., applied for and has completed its name change to ClassWorx®, Inc. in the State of Delaware. The company will apply to FINRA for the name change and stock ticker symbol to better reflect the name ClassWorx.

Raymond Firth stated, "With the launch of ClassWorx, we are focused on building the ClassWorx brand. Changing the name of the company was the first of several steps we are taking to achieve this goal. Next we will apply for the name change with FINRA and the ticker symbol."

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook, counsel to ClassWorx, Inc., prepared the name change filing in Delaware and will be filing the name change and ticker symbol with FINRA.

About ClassWorx

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. ClassWorx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:
Raymond Firth
470-448-4734
www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633783/Chill-N-Out-Cryotherapy-Inc-Completes-Name-Change-in-State-of-Delaware-to-ClassWorx-R-Inc-Will-Apply-to-FINRA-Next

CHILL N OUT CRYOTHERAPY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.