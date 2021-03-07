Mayr-Melnhof: Austrian based cartonboard packaging group Mayr-Melnhof Karton has successfully placed a Schuldschein loan and Namensschuldverschreibungen in a total volume of Euro 1 bn with a broadly diversified group of institutional investors in Austria and abroad. The original target volume of Euro 300 mn was oversubscribed by a factor of six. The transaction comprises tranches with fixed as well as variable interest rates over a duration of 5 to 15 years. The average duration amounts to 8.8 years with an average interest rate of 1.5 %. The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Kotkamills, Finland, and IP Kwidzyn, Poland, as well as for organic growth.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: -2.54% CA Immo: Austrian real estate company CA Immo has successfully closed the sale ...

