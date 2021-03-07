Andritz: International technology group Andritz saw solid business development in the 2020. At Euro 6.7 bn euros, revenue reached a new all-time high. In combination with cost discipline, this favorable development in revenue led to an increase in the Operating result (EBITA) to Euro 391.7 mn (2019: 343.2 mn). The Net income (including non-controlling interests) increased significantly to Euro 203.7 mn (2019: 122.8 mn). The Executive Board will propose a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share (0.5 Euro for 2019). Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of Andritz, on the past business year: "We are very satisfied with business development in 2020. Due to the enormous flexibility and huge commitment of our employees worldwide, we succeeded in managing the economic challenges of this crisis for ...

