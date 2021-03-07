Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien): Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted Flughafen Wien AG's business results in 2020. Revenue decreased by 61.1% to Euro 333.7 mn, EBITDA by 85.9 % to Euro 54.1 mn. The Flughafen Wien Group plans to be profitable again in 2021. Sufficient liquidity has been secured to cope with all predictable crisis scenarios. From today's perspective, the Flughafen Wien Group expects revenue of Euro 430 mn, a positive EBITDA of Euro 150 mn and a slightly positive consolidated net profit of Euro 4 mn in the 2021 financial year. "The airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG registered a painful decline in revenue and earnings and recorded the first loss-making year in the company's history with earnings at minus € 75.7 million. Up until now, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...