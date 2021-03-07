Agrana: Fruit, starch and sugar company Agrana processed record quantity of 322,000 metric tons of starch potatoes at the Gmünd site, which is not only a considerable increase compared to the prior year (276,000 metric tons), but also a third more than the average of the last five years. Agrana manufactures in Gmünd not only food-grade starches but also starches for technical applications such as those in the paper, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The facility also processes organic potatoes to make organic starches, organic sweeteners and organic long-life potato products such as purées, potato dough mixes and baby food. In total, Agrana manufactures over 300 different starch products at its mill in Gmünd. Production levels have remained high from Day 1 ...

