Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that 10.3 million of the previously issued the share purchase options ("Options") have been exercised resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $866,000 to further capitalize the company.

Graph will be the first publicly trading altcoin Proof of Stake ("PoS") miner, which will generate revenue while providing exposure to several top digital assets by market capitalization. The Company plans to deploy the cash in additional altcoin purchases.

In addition, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisor, and employees of the company to purchase up to 13 million common shares in the capital of the company, pursuant to the stock option plan of the company. The options are exercisable at a price of 21 cents per share and will expire two years from the date of grant.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company is a blockchain development company that provides high performance blockchain solutions that include graphic data analysis and consulting services, implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. This includes the Babbage Mining Corp. which will focus on Altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. By mining Altcoins through Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, Babbage is aiming to give its investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that Altcoins represent.

Additional Information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com

