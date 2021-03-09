Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Investor Conference on March 24. The CSG presentation will be held at 4:00pm EST and will feature comments from CSG Chief Executive Officer and President Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast. You can register and view the webcast here.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details:

CSG Investor Relations

John Rea

+1 210-687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/csg-to-present-at-the-sidoti-and-co-virtual-investor-conference-437421051