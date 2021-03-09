MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Releases "Stunning" New Product

The Palm Stun Device is the ultimate personal safety device for anyone on the go

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Mace® Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announces the introduction of a new personal safety device, adding to its portfolio of personal safety products. The new Mace® Palm Stun Device is easy to carry but still packs a powerful punch.

"This hand-held stun device is a perfect choice for anyone on the go - runners, dog walkers, or anyone who is moving about town," said Gary Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We want to offer a device that more comfortably fits in your hand, so you can always have protection at the ready. This unit allows you to more easily deliver a painful shock to a potential threat."

"We're thrilled to release the Palm Stun Device on the heels of International Women's Empowerment day," continued Medved. "That's what we want for our customers: to feel empowered and ready to protect themselves if need be."

Mace developed the Palm Stun Device to meet the growing need for effective, safe, non-lethal personal safety devices. It's discreet and easy to carry, but it effectively provides protection in close-contact scenarios. This device is the first of many new products Mace plans to introduce into the marketplace in the coming year. The goal is to deliver a broad range of innovation to meet people's individual personal safety needs.

"If someone invades your personal space and poses a threat, this kind of device is a highly effective deterrent at close range," continued Medved. "The goal with any device like this is to incapacitate a threat, so a person can get to safety. Close contact situations can make escape more challenging, but the Palm Stun Device gives someone a fighting chance."

"Customers have been requesting an easy to carry alternative to our standard stun guns," said Dan Brass, Sales Director. "Stun guns are an effective deterrent since they produce a loud, very bright flash of electricity. They can often scare away a threat without having to be used directly on the would-be attacker."

Mace Brand sees personal safety devices as a way to improve quality of life, particularly for those who face safety risks. When vulnerable people can move through life ready to protect themselves, it's easier to put fear aside and feel more confident. The company understands having reliable products you can trust to keep you safe is a critical part of the equation.

The Palm Stun Device includes a ring that positions the unit securely in a person's hand, further allowing a person to hold onto the unit should they become engaged with an attacker. It's powered by high-capacity, rechargeable batteries and comes with a charging cord and carrying case. At this time, the Palm Stun Device is available in black and neon pink, exclusively at www.mace.com.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace® Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

