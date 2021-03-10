Cyber Apps World Inc.: Cyber Apps World (CYAP) Gets Confirmation of SEC Effectiveness of the WarpSpeed Taxi S-1 Registration Statement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps World" or the "Company"), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, is excited to announce that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has officially issued a receipt for the S-1 Registration Statement of its subsidiary, WarpSpeed Taxi Inc., a rideshare and delivery app-based technology platform now in late-stage development at Cyber Apps. WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is now a reporting issuer that may now apply to have its shares quoted for trading on OTC Markets, which will complete the spin-off of the subsidiary.

Now that the S-1 has been approved by the SEC, the Company will next move to retain a Market Maker before filing an application to trade with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). The final step in the spin-off process will then be to file another S-1 registration statement with the SEC in order to qualify a stock dividend assignment of post-spin-off shares for WarpSpeed Taxi to CYAP shareholders of record.

For more information about WarpSpeed Taxi and the Company's spin-off model, please check out this new explanatory video.

"We are close to entering the end-game of spinning off WarpSpeed and making good on our commitment to our shareholders," commented Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, President of Cyber Apps. "This is a significant step and has substantial implications for the Company's larger value proposition given our model. Once we successfully develop, release, and spin off a viable venture, creating value for our shareholders in the process, we will have proven the model and taken a big step toward gaining credibility in the market, which should confer value on our current and future ventures set to follow WarpSpeed Taxi."

WarpSpeed Taxi is a rideshare and delivery app-based platform under development with extensive functionality comparable to major competitors in the $385 billion global rideshare/delivery space. WarpSpeed Taxi is being designed for rapid market penetration by offering incentives to customers, businesses, and drivers to seed a network effect leading to potential mass adoption in the rideshare and delivery space.

About WarpSpeed Taxi Inc.

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. aims to be "The next generation ride-hailing of taxi service"

WarpSpeed Taxi App will offer ride-hailing passenger transportation and delivery service through a smartphone-based app.

Among ride-hailing services, WarpSpeed Taxi will offer city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent a chauffeur-driven cars at the best fares allowing passengers to book cars by hour and km. WarpSpeed Taxi will also offer premium packages for corporate users as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

Among delivery services, WarpSpeed Taxi will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. In the latter case, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, etc. to affordably provide deliveries, especially considering the COVID pandemic lockdown consequences. Currently, the corporate segment, and in particular, restaurants, have to give away big margins of up to 25% for deliveries to Apps. Restaurants can afford a 10% to 15% discount for take-out orders due to saving costs with table service. This along with WarpSpeed Taxi giving corporate discounts to businesses will enable restaurants to give free delivery to their customers so it will be a win-win situation for restaurants, customers, drivers (with more business) and WarpSpeed Taxi (with a bigger target market then just customer pick and drop off).

About WarpSpeed Taxi App.

WarpSpeed Taxi will include the following mobile applications:

Driver app: Drivers provide transport services and communicate with their customers.

Rider app: Riders can book and track journeys and select vehicle types.

Dispatch system: A real-time software platform that automates scheduling and routing of vehicles using location and traffic data. Taxi or ride-hailing dispatch systems connect drivers with riders via their mobile phones.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com/index.php/warp-speed-taxi/.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information, visit https://cyberappsworld.com.

