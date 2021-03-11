GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: 2020 annual results conference call



Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its 2020 annual results on Tuesday March 16, 2021 (after market).



On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00am, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's annual results and answer questions from the financial community during a conference call in French.





To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

• France: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59

• Royaume-Uni: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

• Allemagne: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

• Etats-Unis: +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 60122243#





The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com. A replay will be available shortly on Groupe Gorgé's investor website, page "Financial press releases".





Please confirm your participation:

• by selecting the links to the answers

• by replying by email to jmons@actus.fr

• by phone at 01 53 67 36 95

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ1rYMqak2aUx55slJllm5Nqa2eWmZKZa5SdmGFxYp2VaJ5gymuTacicZm9pl2Vn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68201-groupe-gorge-invitation-conference-call-17.03.21.pdf