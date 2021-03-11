Anzeige
GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: 2020 annual results conference call


Groupe Gorgé (Euronext Paris: GOE) will publish its 2020 annual results on Tuesday March 16, 2021 (after market).


On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00am, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, will comment on Groupe Gorgé's annual results and answer questions from the financial community during a conference call in French.



To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

• France: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 59

• Royaume-Uni: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

• Allemagne: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

• Etats-Unis: +1 64 67 22 49 16

Access code: 60122243#

The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.groupe-gorge.com. A replay will be available shortly on Groupe Gorgé's investor website, page "Financial press releases".


Please confirm your participation:
• by selecting the links to the answers
• by replying by email to jmons@actus.fr
• by phone at 01 53 67 36 95

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68201-groupe-gorge-invitation-conference-call-17.03.21.pdf

