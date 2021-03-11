Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - CSG®'s (NASDAQ: CSGS) Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution was named Best Product In Telecommunications by the Business Intelligence Group during their 2021 BIG Innovation Awards.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to recognize CSG as one of the organizations leading with innovative problem solving, creativity and progress."

"CSG delivers industry-leading customer engagement solutions that give our customers the ability to deliver an exceptional experience to their customers, while providing the agility to rapidly adapt as their business needs evolve," said Dave Bukovinsky, executive director, CSG. "We are focused on revolutionizing customer engagement solutions to ensure our customers' businesses are future-ready, while making the best experiences today even better. Thank you to the Business Intelligence Group."

CSG Conversational AI, developed in collaboration with Artificial Solutions, a leader in intent-based AI, rapidly deploys conversational applications across multiple channels, including SMS, voice, text, chat, IVR, and smart home devices. From speech-enabled interfaces to intelligent virtual assistants and smart chatbots, the CSG solution is changing the way people interact with businesses, providing a more humanlike, natural experience and reducing the effort customers have to put into getting their problems solved.

"We are delighted to see CSG succeed and deliver AI applications that are transforming how companies engage with their customers," said Per Ottoson, CEO, Artificial Solutions. "We look forward to continuing our work together, leveraging innovative technology to support solving their customers' toughest business challenges."

CSG Conversational AI is a scalable, multilingual and device independent solution. It features accelerators that speed up AI deployment, and uses a single AI "brain," allowing the reuse of interface logic and integrations across several channels as well as multiple interactive voice responses. Easy to use, it seamlessly integrates with back-end systems and third-party applications, supporting enterprise-level call and text volumes.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

