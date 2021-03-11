Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) -Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") today announces the launch of its first Cannabis-infused beverage, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler; formerly announced as (V)ia SPRIZA. This product will be marketed under the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hill Avenue Cannabis Company.

(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is produced by its co-packing partner Molecule Holdings Inc. ("Molecule") (CSE: MLCL). Molecule has committed to a pipeline fill to the OCS, shipping to the distribution centre by March 25, 2021. The OCS anticipates issuing further follow-up purchase orders, one and two weeks after launch.

Lori Senecal, Hill Street's Interim Co-CEO says, "The launch of the (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is a milestone moment for Hill Avenue Cannabis Company, as this is the first CPG Cannabis-infused product to be launched under the Company's umbrella. It is an important step in expanding our award-winning craft beverage portfolio into the high demand Cannabis space." The beverage's formulation is based on Hill Street's best-selling products already sold across Canada without cannabis.

Unlike any beverage currently available through the OCS, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is a flavour-forward beverage with 10mg THC, but absent any cannabis taste or aroma. It is expected to hit Ontario shelves in time for the annual Cannabis celebration, "420 Day" on April 20th. Hill Street expects this bright, bubbly beverage to become the go-to for celebrating 420 Day and all of life's social moments in the future.









(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5205/76870_ce8d73e6f44c29fd_002full.jpg

"We are so pleased to have partnered with Molecule on the development and delivery of this revolutionary product," states June Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer of Hill Street, "What excites us the most is the incredible marriage of intense flavour impact and a reliable Cannabis experience. We firmly believe that this is a groundbreaking new beverage." The Company anticipates having "Pink's companion product, (V)ia RegalTM White Grape Sparkler available in the near future as well as increasing distribution into other provinces as permitted.

(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler joins other beverages produced by Molecule for order fill at the OCS. Forming a key element in Molecule's "craft shelf" strategy, (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler helps to define the quality portfolio.

"This is a very exciting day for the Molecule team as this marks an important new chapter for Molecule's commercialization. The Ontario market is experiencing such explosive growth with new points of distribution opening throughout the province every day, and having (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler among the first products to shelf reinforces our unique product lineup commitment," said Molecule president and CEO Philip Waddington.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell Cannabis-infused adult beverages and other Cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

For further information:

Lori Senecal, Interim Co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

lori@hillstreetbevco.com

Craig Binkley, Interim Co-CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

craig@hillstreetbevco.com

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco

and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not For dissemination in the United States of America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76870