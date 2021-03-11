Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) announced results from prospecting samples collected from a number of its properties at Nelson in southern British Columbia. Since the 2019 acquisition of the Kenville Gold Mine, situated 8 kilometers west of the City of Nelson, British Columbia, Ximen has continued to expand its holdings in the area to approximately 19,000 hectares. This brings the Company's total holdings in southern British Columbia to approximately 88,000 hectares.





Analytical results were received for the remainder of rock samples collected last season on claims surrounding the company's Kenville Mine. A total of 16 rock chip samples were collected of which 8 samples returned significant values for precious metals. Four samples from the first 9 samples analyzed returned significant results as announced in February. Four additional significant results were obtained from the remaining samples.

The highest precious metal values of 13.1 grams per tonne gold and 145 grams per tonne silver were obtained from a sample of the Ymir-Protection mine dump. This historic mine was operated intermittently between 1899 and 1973 and produced 10,719 ounces of gold, 82,824 ounces of silver and significant lead and zinc from 14,788 tonnes mined. The deposit consists of shear-hosted quartz veins mineralized with gold, pyrite, galena and sphalerite.

Two samples containing high gold values of 8.4 and 3.8 grams per tonne gold were collected from the California mine. This historic mine operated intermittently between 1910 and 1947 and produced 2,258 ounces of gold, 3,942 ounces of silver and significant lead and zinc from 1,454 tonnes mined. Mineralization consists of multiple quartz veins containing free gold, pyrite, galena and sphalerite. At the west end of the No. 3 level, a potential tonnage was identified in a block measuring 91 metres long and 1.1 to 1.5 metres in width, with an average grade reported from historic samples as 29.0 grams per tonne gold as reported in BC Assessment report 11027.

The Good Hope historic mine was developed as early as 1911 and produced 90 ounces of gold and 80 ounces of silver from 48 tonnes reported mined. Mineralization consists of bands and lenses of quartz that locally contain pyrite and chalcopyrite with free gold in oxidized portions of the mineralized zones. This sample of quartz mineralized with pyrite assayed 2.82 grams per tonne gold.

Ximen is now submitting applications for exploration permits for the California and other areas surrounding the Kenville mine property. At the Kenville mine project, Ximen expects that permitting of new underground mine development will be finalized this spring.

In addition to the Kenville Gold Mine, Ximen Mining also owns 100% interests in 2 other key gold assets in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

