Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Completion of Audit, Finalizing Transition to Fully Reporting Public Company Ahead of Planned OTCQB Uplisting

Company Files Form 10, Finalizing Preparations in Advance of Near-Term Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has finalized its transition to a fully reporting company with the completion of PCAOB audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The completion of the audit process and submission of a Form 10 to become a fully reporting company is truly a watershed moment and a momentous milestone for our team and valued shareholders," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "These steps will provide additional transparency and assurance to our reported financials for investors evaluating our company. This status also opens us up to a new level of institutional investors and to potentially wider interest from the capital markets community.

"Looking ahead, the audit sets the stage for us to file an application to become listed on the OTC Market's OTCQB® Venture Market in the near-term, with the goal of uplisting to the Nasdaq. We anticipate the increased visibility from an OTCQB listing, when paired with our fully reporting status, could offer significant value as we continue to focus on becoming a cohesive, nationwide platform company for roofing and solar installers. I look forward to the months ahead as we continue our rapid pace of operational execution in an effort to build sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633880/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Announces-Completion-of-Audit-Finalizing-Transition-to-Fully-Reporting-Public-Company-Ahead-of-Planned-OTCQB-Uplisting