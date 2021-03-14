Austrian Post: Österreichische Post AG (Austrian Post), the postal service provider for Austria, has selected The Mobility House to support its rapidly-growing electric vehicle fleet with intelligent charging. As the Austrian Post works toward its goal of eliminating delivery emissions within the decade, they will deploy The Mobility House's ChargePilot Charging and Energy Management solution across more than 2,400 AC and DC charging stations in over 130 depot locations.Österreichische Post: weekly performance: 5.25% Addiko Bank: Addiko Bank, a Consumer and SME specialist bank headquartered in Austria, reported a net profit of Euro 1.4 mn in 2020. The overall result was significantly impacted by a considerable increase in risk provisioning, predominantly driven by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...