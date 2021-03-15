Castellum invests SEK 154 million in new logistics building in Brunna, Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum increases its strategic position in warehouse and logistics buildings in selected premium locations. Construction of a third property in Brunna, one of the most attractive logistics areas in Stockholm, has commenced.

-It feels great to have started construction of our third large property in Brunna. E-commerce continues to drive demand for modern premises in good locations. I expect great interest and quick rental of this attractive project, says Martin Bjöörn, CEO of Castellum Region Stockholm-Norr.

At the end of 2016, Castellum acquired a land area in northern Stockholm, ideally located adjacent to the E18 along the Stockholm-Enköping route and close to the E4 motorway, Mälarbanan railway and Arlanda airport. Since then, the Brunna logistics area has grown rapidly with new tenants. Large reputable companies such as ICA, Swedish Match, Altia, Zalando and Ramirent are already in place in the area where Castellum owns just over 180,000 sq.m. of built-up and buildable land, spread over six properties.

After two successful new facilities in Brunna, Castellum is now investing in a third property on Mätarvägen 43, with estimated occupancy during Q2 2022. With 11 meters ceiling height, excellent marshalling yards, cargo buildings and ground gates, the premises are perfectly adapted for warehousing and logistics companies in need of large areas.

-We are talking true flexibility. One tenant may very well take the entire area, or we can divide it for several tenants. As always, we are open to tailoring the premises to the tenant's unique needs and wishes, says Martin Bjöörn.

The business in brief:

Castellum is building a new logistics property in Brunna, Upplands-Bro

Investment: SEK 154 million

Construction start: March 2021

Estimated occupancy: Q2 2022

Lettable area: approx. 1,700 sqm

Annual rental value: approx. SEK 15 million

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB, phone +46.706.947450

Martin Bjöörn, CEO Castellum region Stockholm-Norr,+46.738.09 43 11

