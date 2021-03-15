Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - SkyChain Technologies (TSXV: SCT), a Vancouver-based company providing blockchain infrastructure services and power solutions through its 100% owned Miningsky Technology subsidiary, has appointed Mr. Kym Anthony as advisor for financial and capital markets consulting.

Mr. Anthony provides Skychain with extensive experience in financial markets. His career of more than 30 years includes roles as Chairman and CEO of TD Securities, Vice-Chair of Toronto Dominion Bank and President and CEO of National Bank Financial. Mr. Anthony also gained investment banking experience with CIBC/Wood Gundy and the Investment Dealers Association of Canada.

Bill Zhang, President and CEO, stated: "We look forward to working with Mr. Anthony and believe he will be invaluable as Skychain continues to grow. His financial markets experience and broad perspectives will play key roles in helping us fund our plans to become a leader in crypto/data mining hosting services."

For more information about the company, please watch this recent video interview of Bill Zhang, President and CEO of Skychain Technologies and Kenneth Polonsky of Embassy/VPX Pipeline, by Ashton Addison of Investmentpitch Media. To access the video please (click here) or visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter Skychain in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_0yel7aei/Ashton-Addison-of-InvestmentPitch-Media-interviews-Bill-Zhang-CEO-of-Miningsky-Technologies-Kenneth-Polonsky-Supervisor-VFX-Pipeline-with-Embassy

The Embassy is a visual effects studio, located in Vancouver, B.C., known for its photo-realistic visual effects work on commercials and features, including an Academy Award nomination for District 9. It is most famous for a series of commercials created for French automobile maker, Citroën, featuring a computer generated car which turns into a robot.

These complex projects require a highly scalable storage system capable of handling billions of files. As demand grows for 4K and higher resolutions, demand also grows for more computer speed and capacity. Power, cooling and physical space put limits on what a studio can achieve.

Skychain Technologies believes that servicing this market is an excellent addition to its business model of providing power solutions to other industries, including blockchain and cryptocurrency mining.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.SkyChainTechnologiesInc.com, contact Bill Zhang, President and CEO, at 604-456-0608 or email info@SkyChainTechnologiesInc.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77167