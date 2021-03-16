Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini augments its 5G innovation program by opening additional '5G Labs' in France and India

Good morning,

Capgemini augments its 5G innovation program by opening additional '5G Labs' in France and India

As catalysts for innovation, the new 5G Labs offer organizations across industries the opportunity to explore, test, deploy and put 5G at the heart of their business.

Paris, March 16, 2021 - Capgemini Group has continued to implement its "Intelligent Industry" strategy with the opening of two labs to enable industry experimentation and deployment of 5G and Edge technologies. Located in Paris and Mumbai, each of these 5G Labs is designed to help organizations across every industry to pivot their business to be ready to take advantage ofthe 5G and Edge revolution, driving their data-driven transformation towards Intelligent Industry. They complement the 5G Lab for telecommunications companies , enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) which opened in December 2020 in Portugal, focused on the development of network capabilities and solutions.

The multidisciplinary team of experts at the labs will accompany organizations in the exploration of the latest use cases; experiencing new perspectives on how 5G is transforming their industry; and in helping them to build, monetize, and strategize what 5G brings next for their business. Services include strategy, ideation and planning, use case design and development, and ecosystem orchestration and integration.

A platform to accelerate 5G adoption across every industry

Capgemini's 5G Labs draw on an innovation ecosystem of partners to experience all the new possibilities offered to organizations and build their end-to-end solutions. They integrate the latest networking, cloud and edge computing technologies with cutting edge 5G connectivity, and an agile and modular application environment.

With an ecosystem of partners (both telecom and technology driven) and focus on end-to-end solutions for industries, Capgemini's 5G experts have developed four dedicated areas of specialty, based on industry requirements and proven use cases:

Smart Factory : for the manufacturing and automotive sector; it covers production activities carried out in factories and warehouses. Examples of use cases: augmented remote assistance, autonomous devices in warehouse & assembly lines, computer vision based Quality Assurance and safety & surveillance

: for the manufacturing and automotive sector; it covers production activities carried out in factories and warehouses. Examples of use cases: augmented remote assistance, autonomous devices in warehouse & assembly lines, computer vision based Quality Assurance and safety & surveillance Smart Utilities : for the energy and chemicals sectors; it covers processes, logistics and operations. Examples of use cases: remote monitoring of sites, mission-critical process control, energy efficiency & sustainability.

: for the energy and chemicals sectors; it covers processes, logistics and operations. Examples of use cases: remote monitoring of sites, mission-critical process control, energy efficiency & sustainability. Smart Cities : for the public sector (including transport, health, education); it covers services provided to large samples of population. Examples of use cases: public transport infotainment, immersive learning, crowd management, telemedicine.

: for the public sector (including transport, health, education); it covers services provided to large samples of population. Examples of use cases: public transport infotainment, immersive learning, crowd management, telemedicine. Smart Retail: for the retail, consumer goods and luxury goods sector; it covers activities that enhance the personalization of services to end consumers. Examples of use cases: immersive shopping experience, purchase automation via smart carts.

"5G brings a step-change in connectivity and automationto all industries and opens new perspectives and possibilities for business. By embracing the 5G digital revolution, organizations will be able to take advantage of the increasing volume of data and derive real-time actionable insights," said Pierre Fortier, Head of 5G at Capgemini Invent. "Our 5G Labs in Paris and Mumbai are designed to accompany organizations in their transformation journey towards Intelligent Industry, onboarding them in the 5G ecosystem to explore all innovation possibilities and helping them to build and monetize customized end-to end solutions for their business."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

