Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Das sollte der Aktie gewaltig Auftrieb verleihen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2021 | 08:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Micro Systemation (MSAB): Changed date for MSAB's (publ.) Annual General Meeting 2021

MSAB (publ.) has previously announced that the 2021 Annual General Meeting would be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021. As the following day is a public holiday in Sweden, the Board of Directors has decided to move the meeting to Tuesday, May 11, 2021 to increase the possibility for shareholders to participate in the meeting.

A separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent out in the usual way.

The information was submitted for publication on March 17, 2021 at 08:00 CEST.

Questions should be addressed to:
Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö Tel. +46 8 739 0270
Email: joel.bollo@msab.com

MSAB in brief
MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The company has offices and staff in Europe, North America, South America, Australia, Singapore, Japan, India and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, MSAB covers most of the world. MSAB's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 100 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of professional services, including consultancy and training. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

https://www.msab.com/

Attachment

  • Press Release - Change of date for Annual General Meeting in MSAB 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7cfe284e-9b42-4415-b92c-7525d5e06dce)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.