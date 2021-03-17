Micro Systemation (MSAB): Changed date for MSAB's (publ.) Annual General Meeting 2021

MSAB (publ.) has previously announced that the 2021 Annual General Meeting would be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021. As the following day is a public holiday in Sweden, the Board of Directors has decided to move the meeting to Tuesday, May 11, 2021 to increase the possibility for shareholders to participate in the meeting.

A separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent out in the usual way.

The information was submitted for publication on March 17, 2021 at 08:00 CEST.

Questions should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö Tel. +46 8 739 0270

Email: joel.bollo@msab.com

