Dow Jones News
18.03.2021 | 10:34
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Extension of Early Bird Deadline and Update Regarding Discussions with the Ad Hoc Group

DJ Extension of Early Bird Deadline and Update Regarding Discussions with the Ad Hoc Group 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Extension of Early Bird Deadline and Update Regarding Discussions with the Ad Hoc Group 
18-March-2021 / 09:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE TO HOLDERS 
OF 
Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S.'S 
8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 
Regulation S Notes: Common Code 113282509, ISIN XS1132825099 
Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 113618442, ISIN US379375AA60, CUSIP 379375AA6 
(collectively, the "Notes") 
 
  - 17 March 2021 
  - 
 
Extension of Early Bird Deadline and Update Regarding Discussions with the Ad Hoc Group 
Port Finance Investment Limited (the "Scheme Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the 
"Issuer"), announces today that, in connection with the scheme of arrangement relating to the refinancing of the Notes 
(the "Scheme") previously announced by the Issuer on 7 January 2021 and in respect of which the Practice Statement 
Letter was distributed on 19 January 2021 and the explanatory statement relating to the Scheme (the "Explanatory 
Statement") was distributed on 18 February 2021, it has elected to further extend the Early Bird Deadline from 5:00 
p.m. (London time) on 19 March 2021 to 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 14 April 2021. All references to the Early Bird 
Deadline in the Explanatory Statement, the Scheme Creditor Letter and the other applicable Refinancing Documents should 
be construed accordingly. 
If the Scheme Company elects in its sole discretion to further extend the Early Bird Deadline, it will notify the 
Scheme Creditors by issuing a notice to Scheme Creditors through the Clearing Systems and making it available on the 
Scheme Website. 
The Scheme Company remains in ongoing discussions with the ad hoc group of Existing Noteholders described in the 
Explanatory Statement (the "Ad Hoc Group") and continues to believe that these discussions are likely to result in 
amendments to the terms of the proposed Refinancing . As a result, the Scheme Company has decided to extend the Early 
Bird Deadline and the other dates originally contemplated in the Explanatory Statement (including, but not limited to, 
the Custody Instructions Deadline, the Scheme Creditor Letter Deadline, the Scheme Meeting and the Scheme Sanction 
Hearing). 
It is anticipated that the revised timetable will be broadly as follows: 
22 April 2021: Custody Instructions Deadline 
23 April 2021: Scheme Creditor Letter deadline 
No later than 28 April 2021: Scheme Meeting 
4 May 2021: Sanction Hearing 
As soon as possible after 4 May 2021: closing of Refinancing 
Any amendments which are made to the terms of the Refinancing as a result of the discussions with the Ad Hoc Group will 
apply to all claims of all Existing Noteholders in relation to the Notes equally and will be notified to Scheme 
Creditors together with any amendments to the timetable in accordance with the procedures set out in the Explanatory 
Statement. 
Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Explanatory Statement. 
i2 Capital Markets Ltd acts as Information Agent in connection with the Scheme (including the Cash Option). Scheme 
Creditors with questions regarding the Scheme or the Scheme Meeting should contact: 
i2 Capital Markets Ltd 
Attention of: The Directors 
Kemp House 
160 City Road 
London 
EC1V 2NX 
Email: info@i2capmark.com 
 
CONTACT 
 
Alison Chilcott 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com 
 
Martin Brown 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com 
 
 
Disclaimer: 
 
This notice does not constitute an offer to distribute, issue or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for 
or purchase, any securities being offered in connection with the Refinancing or any other securities or right or 
interest therein in any jurisdiction in which such distribution, issue, sale or solicitation is not permitted and this 
notice may not be used for or in connection with an offer to, or the solicitation by, any person in any jurisdiction or 
in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to 
make such offer or solicitation. Accordingly, neither the securities being offered in connection with the Refinancing 
nor any other securities may be offered or sold directly or indirectly and neither this notice nor any prospectus, 
offering circular, form of application, advertisement, other offering or solicitation materials nor other information 
may be issued, distributed or published in any country or jurisdiction except in circumstances that will result in 
compliance with all applicable laws, orders, rules and regulations. 
 
No component of the securities issued pursuant to the Refinancing has been or will be registered under any relevant 
securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or other relevant jurisdictions. No public 
offering of securities will be made in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, or Japan. 
 
The securities being offered in connection with the Refinancing have not been and will not be registered under the US 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and the issuance thereof will be made pursuant to an 
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. 
 
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These 
forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", 
"estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, 
their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, 
future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and 
involve predictions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any 
forward-looking statements reflect the Issuer's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks 
relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Issuer's business, results of 
operations, financial position, prospects, growth or strategies and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking 
statements speak only as of the date they are made and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Save as 
required by law or regulation, the Issuer disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or 
revisions to any forward-looking statements in this announcement that may occur due to any change in its expectations 
or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. 
 
No party accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss or damage occasioned to any person arising out 
of the process described in this notice. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: SOA 
TIDM:          GPH 
LEI Code:      213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.:  95787 
EQS News ID:   1176573 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

